It was in 2016 that Australian Guitar first highlighted Polish Club, then riding the high of their debut EP and opening shows to crowds of around 100. They swung with a thick, groove-ridden rock ’n’ roll swagger lionising the greats of the ‘40s and ‘50s – albeit with a gruff, caffeinated edge of Australian pub-punk aplomb. When they rang the next year in with their debut album, Alright Already, they cracked the mainstream with little more than David Novak’s roaring baritone howls and passionate semi-hollow strumming, and the wall-rattling fills of drummer John-Henry Pajak.