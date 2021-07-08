Cancel
Jacob Zuma goes to jail

By Stephen Snyder
Public Radio International PRI
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa's former President Jacob Zuma has handed himself in to police to begin serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court. Host Marco Werman tells how police had been prepared to arrest him if he did not turn himself in by midnight.

