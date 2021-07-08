Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

The Winery Dogs are working on a new album

By Jackson Maxwell
Guitar World Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winery Dogs – the power trio supergroup comprised of Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Mike Portnoy – are writing material for a new studio album. Sheehan confirmed the new activity in a Facebook post that reads: "It’s a beautiful day here in Los Angeles. And what a great reason to visit – with The Winery Dogs writing new songs! I am very happy and excited about this."

