Almost every day the news discusses one or more new extreme weather-related events having serious impacts on some part of the world. In just the last few weeks there have been record heat and associated wildfires in the western U.S., ongoing drought in the U.S. southwest is continuing to have serious impacts on water supplies, torrential rains and record flooding are occurring in Germany and Belgium, extreme heat and wildfires are impacting Siberia in Russia, and large monsoonal rains are resulting in extensive flooding in India.