Get a speaker like none other with the GravaStar Venus futuristic portable speaker. This gadget features a unique and futuristic design with its zinc alloy spherical shell. This material lends strength to the speaker and is an ‘armor’ that gives Venus higher stability when you play bass. And speaking of powerful bass, the 1.75-inch 10-watt full-range speaker transmits a heart-thumping sound. Plus, the movable diaphragm produces sound waves you can actually see. What’s more, the 6 RBG lights let you customize this cool speaker to your taste or set the mood. Additionally, the Bluetooth 5.0 technology gives you a powerful and immersive stereo experience without a cord. Furthermore, with up to 10 hours of playtime, the 1,500 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery lets you keep the music playing for longer. Finally, take these one-of-a-kind speakers anywhere you go; just clip them on a carabiner to take great music with you.