Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Begins rehab assignment

Judge is in the league's COVID-19 protocols as he awaits confirmation of a positive test for the virus, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. The Yankees have at least three players who have tested positive for COVID-19, and Judge is among a group of another three players who are in the league's health and safety protocols. The right fielder may have received a positive COVID-19 test result during the All-Star break, but the team is awaiting a second test before confirming his diagnosis. If his positive test is confirmed, Judge will be away from the team for at least 10 days, while Trey Amburgey and Tim Locastro could see an uptick in playing time in his absence.