MLB

Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Begins rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Borucki (forearm) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. Borucki struck out one in a perfect relief inning for Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, and he felt good afterward. The southpaw is eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list as early as this weekend, and the team is currently in the process of deciding between activating him prior to the All-Star break or giving him another rehab appearance.

Ryan Borucki
