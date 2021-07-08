Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Out through All-Star break

Last week there was at least the idea that Michael Lorenzen could possibly have returned to join the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend for the Milwaukee Brewers series to end the first half. The Reds opted to take a little more time and leave Lorenzen with Triple-A Louisville and to pitch this week with the Bats. They aren’t off for the All-Star break, so they had games scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before the big league teams return to the field on Friday.