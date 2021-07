Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few years, you'll know that there's this guy by the name of N'Golo Kante who's pretty good at the whole 'football' thing. The Frenchman has defied all logic with his indefatigable play style for a few years now but took things to a new level in last season's Champions League, in which he picked up the man of the match award in both legs of the semi-final and the final.