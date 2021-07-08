Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Thursday 7/8, 7:05 CT
SOME JAVY NUMBERS: Javier Báez’s 56 RBI thus far rank fourth-most among Cubs middle infielders prior to the All-Star break, surpassed by his own 72 RBI before the 2018 All-Star break and 62 RBI leading into the 2019 ASG, as well as Ryne Sandberg’s 57 RBI heading into the 1990 All-Star Game at Wrigley Field. And, Javy’s 21 homers this season are third-most by a Cubs middle infielder leading up to the All-Star break behind Sandberg’s 24 homers in 1990 and his own 22 homers in 2019.www.bleedcubbieblue.com
