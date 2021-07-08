Cancel
MLB

Dodgers’ MLB Draft bonus pool is just over $4.6 million

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers have a total bonus pool of just over $4.6 million, the second-lowest figure in the 2021 MLB Draft, which begins with the first round on Sunday night (4 p.m. PT, ESPN). The bonus pool is determined by the recommended slot values of each draft pick in the first...

