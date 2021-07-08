No, Netflix’s Witcher spin-off Blood Origin won't investigate where blood comes from

Hard to believe that it’s been nearly two years since we last saw our old pals Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri on Netflix’s The Witcher. The surprise hit of December 2019 (despite being chronologically very, very confusing), any follow-ups to the series, including a second season, were delayed by the pandemic. Now it seems like Netflix is ready to fire up the Witcher irons and finally get to the bottom of the question that everyone’s been asking: What does blood come from?