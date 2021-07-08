Welcome to Your New Humble Abode: A Providence Shopping Mall

I don’t have a pool, but a couple of my relatives do. If we don’t feel like going to the beach, we usually end up at one of the pools for the afternoon to cool off during the summer. It’s nice to not have to lug all of the beach stuff and have access to a private bathroom when nature calls. However, not everyone has a pool of their own or knows someone who owns a pool. So that’s why it’s nice to know that a new service exists to bridge that gap.