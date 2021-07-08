Cancel
Saratoga Springs, NY

Gearing Up for Opening Day

By Sue Jeffreys
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is August 1946, the summer after WWII ended. The Saratoga Racetrack had been closed for three years because the war had imposed travel restrictions, which financially ruined the tourist industry. The historical fiction novel Lake Lonely published by Shires Press sits ever present at Northshire Bookstore in Downtown Saratoga Springs. The same town with the same setting within the book. A local author writing about her local town seems cliche but somehow it resonates loudly with heartfelt conviction, especially this year of 2021. With the onset of the pandemic months behind us, one would be remiss not to notice the historical significance of the impact that the parallel storyline has to the countdown of Opening Day at the Saratoga Racetrack this season. Many of us are counting the minutes to be able to walk onto the revered grounds.

