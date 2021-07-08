Crypto.com Partnering With UFC, Other Sports to Grow Cryptocurrency Use
Fresh off of inking new deals with the UFC and Formula 1 Racing, Crypto.com is working on ways to accelerate cryptocurrency use across the globe. Kris Marszalek, the co-founder and CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss why the world of sports is so attractive for the cryptocurrency exchange. He noted that “some of these sports have a very natural overlap between the cryptocurrency core user base and the fans of the sport.”cheddar.com
Comments / 0