Crypto.com Partnering With UFC, Other Sports to Grow Cryptocurrency Use

As a brand, Jose Cuervo believes that sharing tequila together with friends creates unique bonds and memorable experiences. As the first-ever “Official Tequila of UFC,” Cuervo will unveil “Cuervo in Your Corner” – a campaign celebrating the two iconic brands by bringing fans together to experience the biggest UFC events. UFC fights are meant for communal viewing, and through Cuervo’s new initiative – including giving fans one-of-a-kind experiences, access to their favorite fighters, engaging digital content and more – the two brands are uniting to make UFC watch parties with friends all the more exciting.