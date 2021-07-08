Intelerad Acquires Clinical Workflow Automation Provider HeartIT

Whether we like it or not, automation has been creeping into our lives for a while now, and the technological shift we are witnessing is unstoppable. There is hardly a single industry that remains resilient to the automating process, as it facilitates better productivity and efficiency. With the ever-growing amount of tasks and data to filter, traditional manpower is falling short and industries are leaning on modern technologies to speed up their operations. It is no different in the HR sector.