Intelerad Acquires Clinical Workflow Automation Provider HeartIT

– Intelerad, a global leader in medical image management solutions, announced its acquisition of Heart Imaging Technologies, the leader in clinical workflow automation. Founded in 2000, Heart Imaging Technologies was the first company to offer an FDA-cleared zero footprint medical image workstation, which has become the precedent for other companies seeking FDA clearance. HeartIT provides web-based medical image management technology and services to health care systems, large hospitals, and private clinics as well as drug and device companies sponsoring multi-center clinical trials. Worldwide, HeartIT solutions provide secure web browser access to over one billion medical images.

