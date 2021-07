Body Ronald M. Chesney, age 72, of Natoma, Kansas, passed away after an extended battle with cancer Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas. Ronnie was born March 13, 1949 in Hays. He was one of five sons born to Homer Bruce and Eileen (Meyers) Chesney. He grew up in Natoma and graduated from Natoma High School in the Class of 1968. He has lived all of his life in the Natoma area.