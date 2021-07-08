News & Notes: 2021 Events at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced a series of new and returning attractions, entertainment and events for the 2021 season at Saratoga Race Course, which begins Thursday, July 15 and continues through Monday, Sept. 6. Gates open at 11 a.m. each day, including weekends, with the exception of Runhappy Travers Day, Saturday, August 28. Post time for the first race on Opening Day is 1:05 p.m. The 2021 Saratoga summer meet will include the following events and happenings: