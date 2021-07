There is clearly no love lost between JJ Redick and the New Orleans Pelicans, and now even fans of the team are catching a stray. The ex-Pelicans guard responded this week to a fan on Twitter who called him out over the way his time with the team ended. Redick was unhappy with the way that he was treated by Pelicans executive David Griffin, but the fan pointed out that New Orleans did right by another one of their former players, Jrue Holiday. Redick replied that he gotten over it months ago.