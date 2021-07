WOODSVILLE, N.H. — H.P. Cummings Construction Company recently announced the promotion of Travis Hulbert and Calvin Russell to vice presidents. “This move will bolster our company’s leadership team with two seasoned professionals who bring a wealth of experience and expertise from all facets of our business operations,” said HPCCC principal and senior project manager Mike Hulbert. “With 15 years at HP as project manager, Travis has grown through the ranks at an impressive pace to become one of our most talented managers in construction management and preconstruction services.”