Discussion might have been on laxpower /fanlax not long after the NC win

By dek Joined:
 13 days ago

I don’t remember seeing it on here. Doubt the discussion was about Myers, based on the newspaper stories mentioning Hoos interest in him picked up after he attended one of Lars’ camps.

#Nc
NBAsportswar.com

I think both Middleton & Booker pull out. The season's been a grind.

Beal is out of the Olympics. COVID protocols. Now you'll finally ... -- Blah 07/15/2021 3:45PM. I miss the days of the all-collegian rosters and battling the Russkies... -- EAPo 07/16/2021 2:44PM. Lavine is one of my good examples of how one and dones (Link) -- ryno hoo 07/15/2021 7:01PM.
College Sportssportswar.com

What could have been.

And don't get me started on Penn State. What a blunder on the Big East's part not to invite them. The BE commish told the schools who voted against their invite "You will rue the day." Did you ever see the 30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East? It...
College Sportssportswar.com

Even though I don't like any ACC teams, I do respect them quite a bit. They

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.
Footballsportswar.com

Seems like our type of recruit - academics in order and upside

Looks like a good one. Good choice young man! Welcome! ** -- jws 07/15/2021 8:16PM. Holy Cow - I lost track of him on the out pattern behind the line -- U Remember 07/15/2021 6:15PM. Seems to have some unbelievable vision and speed. Me likey! ** -- graycalhoo 07/15/2021 6:41PM.
NBAsportswar.com

Then I will leave it be (mostly). I think he should've been ...

.. coming off the bench and getting 10-20 minutes per game backing up Sam and Trey and maybe (depending on matchups) Jay. I basically guess that he left because staff couldn't figure out how to use him and then he did some word salad on the way out the door.
College Sportssportswar.com

Maybe the two TX linemen leaving opens up more playing time??

Bryson Jennings is making his commitment tonight. I am optimistic he will -- BEST2VT 07/15/2021 08:30AM. You missed it. He's almost a lock for the Spawn of Satan, UNCheat. ** -- Atlee Hokie 07/15/2021 5:58PM. Maybe the two TX linemen leaving opens up more playing time?? ** -- Grassroots 07/15/2021...
College Sportssportswar.com

Glad those two beasts at RB are gone from UNC

Nobody knows nuttin. Just passing time before the season starts. ** -- VTNSC 07/13/2021 08:59AM. Finishing above 3 crummy ACC programs is not my vision of VT football -- Zanderhokie 07/12/2021 5:14PM. We will know his situation by the end of rhe syracuse game ** -- VaTech2021 07/12/2021 5:20PM. Seems...
Basketball247Sports

Former UNC Star Luke Maye Expected to Sign With Spanish Team

Former North Carolina star forward Luke Maye is close to a deal to play for BAXI Manresa, according to Chema de Lucas of EuroHoops.net. BAXI Manresa is a professional basketball club based in Manresa, Spain. The team plays in the Liga ACB. Maye last played for the Italian squad Dolomiti...
College Sportstigernet.com

I couldn’t stand those 1990s FSU teams!

But whenever I see mention of Bobby Bowden, I can’t help thinking about that time Mickey Plyler had a typo in his blog referring to him as Booby Bowden. 😂. In all seriousness, Bobby Bowden is a legendary coach and by all accounts, an even better man. Here is to a great deal of peace and comfort for him and his family the rest of his life.

Comments / 0

