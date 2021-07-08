Director of Finance - Midland, TX

The City of Midland is located in West Texas, the midpoint between Dallas / Fort Worth and El Paso along I-20. With an estimated population of 135,000, Midland is prominent in the oil and gas industry, where about 20 percent of America’s oil and gas reserves are located. Midland is proud of its quality education system with the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, Midland College, and Midland Independent School District all located within the community. These elements, combined with 300 days of sunshine annually and friendly, welcoming citizens, result in a high quality of life for residents.