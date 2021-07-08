Proposed ordinance aims to improve noise control

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Council has introduced an ordinance that would amend the noise control section of the borough code. According to the proposed ordinance, excluding emergency work, “power tools, landscaping and/or yard maintenance equipment used by nonresidential operators … shall not be operated on a residential, commercial, industrial or public property between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekdays, or between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturdays.”