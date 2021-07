Controlling Big Tech, why is infrastructure so expensive to build and maintain, climate migration is altering the diseases we must confront, and a users-guide to breathing. There is an ongoing concern about Twitter, Facebook, and Amazon’s control of our day-to-day lives. The government appears to be moving to address the issue through anti-monopoly rules that are a century old. Can we say, “bringing a knife to a gunfight?” Here is not so much a different solution but a clearer understanding of the problem. From The New Atlantis, Defying the Data Priests.