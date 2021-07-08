Siena men's basketball adds Mechanicville's Jonathan Pickett to staff
Siena men's basketball coach Carmen Maciariello on Thursday announced the addition of Mechanicville native Jonathan Pickett to the staff as his special assistant. Pickett, a 2020 University at Albany graduate, spent last season as the Great Danes' director of analytics under former head coach Will Brown. He created analytics-driven reports aimed at aiding the coaching staff with scouting reports and internal player development. Pickett also developed a shot tracking system, assisted in player development, and supervised and evaluated student managers.www.timesunion.com
