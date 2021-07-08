Bike Night 2021 – Week 6 – Beautiful Bikes Taking A Bow (GALLERY)

Bike Night 2021 - Week 6 brought us all a welcome relief from the heat! Weather in the high 70's, our Bike Night 2021 crowd rolled in and was ready for a good time! Surprises yet again developed at the Sickies parking lot as one of our Karaoke moments produced a local star! Kathleen Kildelspire emerged out of the crowd and snatched my trusty mic from my hands, and sung loudly to "Feelings" - What an ovation (or relief) she received when she finished. The veterans of Bike Night made sure the rookies had their punch cards punched. Christina Sickies lovely outside bartender took on all customers solo. Bike Night has something for everyone, of all ages. Be there NEXT Wednesday and bring your whole family.