Death Stranding Director’s Cut Trailer Reveals Release Date, New Missions, and More

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month Hideo Kojima revealed Death Stranding Director’s Cut was coming to PS5, but in typical fashion, he was somewhat evasive about details. Well, today during the most recent State of Play show we got more info, and trust me, this is much more than your typical next-gen console upgrade. Death Stranding Director’s Cut will offer all-new story missions, improved combat, wacky new ways to deliver cargo, and even a full racing game within the game. Of course, you’re getting a nice visual bump as well. You can check out the new trailer for the Director’s Cut, below.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
