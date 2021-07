Last offseason, I laid down my wish list on how to better improve the Celtics. On that list is trading Marcus Smart, acquiring Tristan Thompson, giving the keys to the J's, and drafting Payton Pritchard. Two of my wishes were answered by the basketball gods in that offseason, one was granted this offseason, and one is still being deliberated. So in this post, I am going to wish for a(nother) trade centered on Marcus Smart to hopefully aid the basketball gods in their decision.