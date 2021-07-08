Cancel
Signed Bills Further State Efforts to Stop Employee Misclassification

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Murphy signed four bills into law that further strengthens the state’s efforts to stop employee misclassification. At a virtual event this morning, Murphy said the bills, most of which were opposed by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, will “further eradicate the unfair and abusive practices by some unscrupulous contractors who purposefully misclassify their workers as independent contractors.”

