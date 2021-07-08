Signed Bills Further State Efforts to Stop Employee Misclassification
Gov. Murphy signed four bills into law that further strengthens the state’s efforts to stop employee misclassification. At a virtual event this morning, Murphy said the bills, most of which were opposed by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, will “further eradicate the unfair and abusive practices by some unscrupulous contractors who purposefully misclassify their workers as independent contractors.”njbmagazine.com
