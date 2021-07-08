Cancel
Pre-Registration for Emergency Assistance Loan Program Phase 2 Opens July 20

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced pre-registration for the Small Business Emergency Assistance Loan Program (Phase 2) will open at 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, July 20. The Emergency Assistance Loan Program provides up to $100,000 in financing to New Jersey small businesses and nonprofits. All applicants must pre-register to be eligible to apply. More information is available at https://business.nj.gov/covid/emergency-assistance-loan-program.

