Clarksville, AR

Electric Manager - Clarksville, AR

 13 days ago

Clarksville Connected Utilities is now accepting applications through 07/26/2021 for an Electric Manager. The Electric Manager must be able to understand standard electrical distribution, construction, and maintenance methods. These roles include but are not limited to, receiving projects from the General Manager and ensure they are completed in a timely manner, resolve conflicts within the department as well with the public, and work with and assist other department managers and the General Manager as needed. The manager will plan, organize, direct, and review the work of employees in the operation and maintenance of the Electric Department.

