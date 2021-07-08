No. We offered a full ride. :)

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.