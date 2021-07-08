Cancel
No. We offered a full ride. :)

I've always thought a top ranked kicker was worth a full ride. -- AcousticHoo 07/08/2021 5:53PM. Refreshing to read several lines of thanks before getting to the news. ** -- Hoodlum 07/08/2021 4:56PM. Yes! Thrilled UVA used a scholarship to land the #3 ranked kicker... -- Five Pillar 07/08/2021 4:23PM.

Even though I don't like any ACC teams, I do respect them quite a bit. They

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.
Glad those two beasts at RB are gone from UNC

Nobody knows nuttin. Just passing time before the season starts. ** -- VTNSC 07/13/2021 08:59AM. Finishing above 3 crummy ACC programs is not my vision of VT football -- Zanderhokie 07/12/2021 5:14PM. We will know his situation by the end of rhe syracuse game ** -- VaTech2021 07/12/2021 5:20PM. Seems...
I did which is why I refuse to minimize the value of a full ride

I can see this NIL being a big mess down the road. i can see someone giving -- cjsnoop 07/09/2021 12:53PM. Are boosters going to be paying top dollar for autographed pictures -- SPYCAV 07/09/2021 8:37PM. Here's the main thing---when someone gives somebody big money, they want -- UVAFan2626 07/09/2021...
Agree about his coaching skills

But I disagree about him being able to get the master plan going faster. So far he has been unable to connect with our donor base Oak,Lars, and Tony are the 3 coaches who are better a at connecting with our donor base. The base that we need to get the master plan rolling.
Play station skills count..

Any of you geniuses apply to this job opening w/ the VT football staff?link -- kingofcassell 07/15/2021 11:52AM. Heck no. "They" does not align with my preferred pronouns. TIC ** -- MP4VT2004 07/15/2021 9:17PM. My stance on REAL bacon during interview knocked me out of consideration ** -- MaryWashGrad 07/15/2021...
Brown: Team's top receiver talent is as good as anyone's in the Big 12

Perspective matters in the summer. Performance matters when the games begin, and Neal Brown's 22 games have produced enough evidence, both good and bad, to send the jury into prolonged deliberations.There are a few truths that cannot be denied, though, and it begins with an urgent one as Brown nears his third season.
Ripping FB again. Very interesting. Hard to wrap my head around.

Ripping FB again. Very interesting. Hard to wrap my head around. -- jdubforwahoowa 07/15/2021 1:35PM. Unfortunately, our fb program is a clown show. As a huge fan, its so sad -- NoPlaceLikeHoo 07/16/2021 07:23AM. This seems like an inordinately negative perspective on the current state -- hoorulestheacc 07/16/2021 07:40AM. I...
You can tell he's a high character kid

He excels catching the ball- he could be a little Smoke, a little OZ, a little Joe Reed, lots of ways to use him as a playmaker. Like that Wisconsin offered.
Looks like these numbers include coaching staff compensation amounts.

That skews the data quite a bit. The run rate to administer a D1 program in a major conference isn’t peanuts, but it certainly isn’t $1mm a month. Coach K’s compensation alone is more than the total budget of the average D1 mid-major program. If there is anything to be outraged about, it would be that. Most D1 players don’t get a fall, XMas/winter or Spring Break like most students. If making them more comfortable includes private flight travel, expensive meals & nice hotels so be it. Those kids give a lot to their institutions and bear more burdens than the average student. I read that the average D1 student athlete spends 25-30 hours a week committed to stay involved in their sport. That’s a huge burden on them.

