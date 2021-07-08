Matt Doyle one win away from successful defense of Junior Amateur title
Matt Doyle is just one match away from a successful title defense at the 80th Connecticut Junior Amateur. Doyle (Madison CC) won both his quarterfinal- and semifinal-round match on Thursday to advance to the championship match in the Junior Amateur at Watertown Golf Club. He will face Connor Goode from Glastonbury Hills CC. The final has already been canceled for Friday due to Tropical Storm Elsa.www.nhregister.com
Comments / 0