OROVILLE, Calif. — Authorities in Butte County launched an investigation after an inmate was found dead in his cell on July 4. According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, a corrections officer found 45-year-old Madison Sall unconscious on the bed in his cell around 6:30 p.m. on July 4. After getting in the cell and checking on him, officers found Sall wasn’t breathing and appeared to have suffered some kind of medical issue.