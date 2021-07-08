Kry Lay, a founding father of Cambodian assimilation in Long Beach, dies at 79
Kry Lay, a legendary educator and community leader who helped thousands of Cambodian refugees assimilate into life in Long Beach, has died. He was 79. Lay, who helped form the Cambodian Association of America and develop the first bilingual Khmer-English curriculum in California for k-12 students, died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease late last month, said daughter Suny Lay Chang.www.presstelegram.com
