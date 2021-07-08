Risky Business: How An Engineering Mindset Drives Innovation

Change your business mindset with these four engineering principles. Software engineers are often advised to think like business people, but do engineers also have something to teach managers and entrepreneurs? Absolutely! In my role as technical director in Google Cloud’s Office of the CTO, I’ve met many senior business leaders who could have benefitted from adopting a software development mindset to help them take their organizations to the next level. To get there, they would have had to first get comfortable with a level of risk, speed, transparency, and uncertainty that can initially be hard to stomach.