Toccoa, GA

Mrs. Doris Keeling Ivester

By Phil Hobbs
wnegradio.com
 13 days ago

Mrs. Doris Keeling Ivester, age 92 of Talmadge Drive, Toccoa passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at her residence. A daughter of the late Luther and Mamie Smith Keeling, she was born September 27, 1928 in Stephens County, Georgia having lived in Stephens and Habersham most of her life. She was employed with Wright’s Manufacturing for a number of years and a homemaker. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was the last member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ernest Ivester in 2000, son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Julia Ivester and by her siblings, Reid Keeling, Vela Black, Agnes Keeling and Jewell Harrison.

