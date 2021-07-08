PREP ATHLETICS: IHSAA announces rule, postseason changes

Bethany Christian senior Rilynn Kaufmann (16) looks to cut it back against Andrean during a Class 1A regional semi-final match in this Oct. 17, 2020 file photo. Starting this fall, regional semi-final soccer matches will be played mid-week, as opposed to Saturday morning. The regional final will remain on Saturday night. Jeff Douglas | The Goshen News

The IHSAA made a series of changes at its June 25 executive committee meeting that affects teams both locally and statewide.

In local football news, Goshen and Concord were moved out of a Class 5A sectional that would’ve had them traveling to play Fort Wayne schools. Instead, the RedHawks and Minutemen will now play in a sectional featuring LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka and South Bend Adams.

The sport of soccer saw the biggest two changes. The first change saw the adaptation of a mercy rule in the sport. If a team takes a five-goal lead in a contest, the game will move to a running clock, with the only stops coming due to injury. Should a team’s lead reach nine goals, the game can be ended as early as 20 minutes remaining in the contest.

The official rule reads: “A Five Nine (5-9) Goal-Differential Rule is in effect for the IHSAA tournament and regular season play. On a goal that would make the game score a five (5) goal difference, a running clock will be initiated immediately upon the scoring of that goal. The only time the clock would stop would be for an injury requiring attention on the field based on the judgement of the official. This game would never return to normal clock management. Once within the second half, a game shall be terminated (after 15 minutes for a sub-varsity contest and 20 minutes for varsity contests) when a team is ahead by nine (9) goals or more. (As amended by the Executive Committee).”

The other change came with its postseason format. Instead of playing the regional semi-final and championship games in the same day, the semi-final contests will be played mid-week, with title games still set for Saturday. So, for the upcoming 2021 season, the regional semi-finals will take place the week of Oct. 11-15, with the regional final on Oct. 16.

All sectional, regional, semi-state and state finals locations and pairings were set as well. To see the full minutes from the IHSAA’s executive committee meeting, visit their website, ihsaa.org.