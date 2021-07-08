Cancel
Glowing Princess Beatrice shows her blossoming baby bump at Wimbledon

By Lorraine King
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago
A glowing Princess Beatrice with husband Edoardo Mozzi (Image: WireImage)

A glowing Princess Beatrice showed her blossoming bump at Wimbledon.

The royal, 32, wore a white and black polka dot dress with balloon sleeves as she arrived in the Royal Box on Centre Court on Wednesday.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is expecting her first child with her 37-year-old husband Edoardo Mozzi.

The couple watched Australian Ashleigh Barty, the world women’s number one, beat former champion Angelique Kerber for a place in Saturday’s final.

Doctor Who actress Billie Piper, 38, and The Pursuit of Love star Dominic West, 51, were among the crowd who enjoyed the match.

The mum-to-be wore a white and black polka dot dress with balloon sleeves (Image: WireImage)

Beatrice's older sister Princess Eugenie gave birth to son August in February, followed by Zara Tindall's son Lucas in March.

This means Beatrice's baby will be the Queen's 12th great grandchild following the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lillibet in the summer.

The new baby will be granted a title upon birth due to Edoardo being an Italian count.

The new baby will be granted a title upon birth (Image: WireImage)

Buckingham Palace announced Beatrice's pregnancy with a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice is already a stepmother to Edoardo's four-year-old son Christopher Woolf.

