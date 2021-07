The planet is in the midst of an ecological crisis. Employing more environmentally safe infrastructure alternatives can help humanity reduce its carbon footprint. The population boom of the 20th century was complemented by a massive increase in global energy use, with the consumption of fossil fuels like petroleum and natural gas increasing exponentially in the century’s second half. From cars and trains to air conditioners and home lighting, these energy sources still fuel the vast majority of the machines we use today. Despite their versatility, however, non-renewable energy sources are having a catastrophic effect on Earth’s climate — and we’re using up our supply at a frightening rate.