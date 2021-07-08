THROWBACK THURSDAY: Wrigley Field’s first All-Star moment

The St. Louis Cardinals are in Chicago to play the Cubs with third place in the National League Central on the line. There is no better setting in sports than a Friday day game at Wrigley Field and anyone lucky enough to gain entry should do everything in their power to remain there as long as possible. One fan seated down the right-field line obviously feels differently and inserted himself into the game two batters in, reaching out into fair territory to catch a Paul Goldschmidt fly ball before Jason Heyward could either catch it or things could get weird as it rattled around in the corner.