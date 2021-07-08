Gene Hackman Shares Hilarious Superman Anecdote in Tribute to Richard Donner

Quite a few memorable names have been passing away throughout the last several years, but there have been a few that are highly noticeable and come as kind of a huge blow to people when they come up in the news. Every famous celebrity’s passing is a loss to Hollywood, there’s no doubt about it, but losing someone like Richard Donner means that people have lost a true icon that like many others is irreplaceable in a number of ways. While his cause of death hasn’t been revealed, the 91-year-old director/producer managed to affect a lot of people through his work and it’s fair to say that he’s bound to be remembered for a long time to come. This is after all the guy that had the kind of vision to bring us such movies as The Goonies, Lethal Weapon, Ladyhawke, Superman, The Omen, and many, many more. What’s really amusing though is to find out that initially, he wanted to be an actor when he started gravitating towards show business. He was encouraged to become a director instead, and as anyone can see, that was the right call.