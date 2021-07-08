Cancel
Butte County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Meade by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL BUTTE AND WESTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 403 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Arpan, or 17 miles northeast of Belle Fourche, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newell, Nisland, Vale, Castle Rock, Antelope Butte, Arpan, Belle Fourche Reservoir, Newell Lake and Two Top Butte. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

