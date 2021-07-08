Harry Potter Star Confirms There Are Currently "No Plans" for a Reunion Event This Year
Harry Potter fans shouldn’t be expecting a reunion event this year according to one of the stars of the series. Daniel Radcliffe, the Boy Who Lived actor himself, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the prospect of getting the band back together in one room. It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone hit theaters. Right now Radcliffe is promoting his show Miracle Workers, so that’s taking up some time. Being out of the country and no word from Warner Bros. has put the entire thing up in the air. There’s no question that the studio would love to celebrate the anniversary. However, the question of how to do that is a bit more slippery than one would imagine. WB has made no secret of the fact that they have a TV series planned and some other offshoots of the hit book series coming at some point. But, it won’t be this year from the looks of things.comicbook.com
Comments / 1