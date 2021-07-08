Heat Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Jackson County HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...High heat risk with high temperatures as hot as 105 with lows as warm as 63. * WHERE...The valleys of Jackson County such as the Rogue and Applegate Valleys including the cities of Medford and Ashland * WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warmest day will likely be Friday with temperatures lowering into the weekend. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr