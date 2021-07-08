Cancel
Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Tayla Lynn Revisits Her Darkest Days: 'If I Wasn't Sober, I Wouldn't Be Here'

Cover picture for the articleTayla Lynn can still remember the night she stayed out till sunrise, only to find her grandmother — the legendary Loretta Lynn — standing in the doorway, wearing both a bathrobe and a scowl. "She was not happy," remembers Lynn with a slight chuckle during a recent interview with PEOPLE....

News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Loretta Lynn Posts Sweet Selfie With Granddaughter Tayla With Heartwarming Message About Her New Covers Album: ‘She’s Rocking It’

Loretta Lynn is many things to many people. However, most people know her as a country music icon. She has been a voice for women in country music for decades. At the same time, she has written and recorded some of the best country songs in history. Today, even Dolly Parton thinks of her as the Queen of Country Music. Up-and-coming recording artist Tayla Lynn, however, just calls her Memaw.
Musicallaccess.com

Tayla Lynn

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, has announced the official release today (7/9) of her first solo project and tribute to her grandmother, "Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn," via Heart of Texas Records. The project had a soft release last month on her website. Tayla was formerly a member of Country trio Stealing Angels with Jennifer Wayne (now with Runaway June) and Caroline Hobby. Her new project features the younger Lynn singing 13 of her favorite Loretta Lynn songs, including hits "You Ain't Woman Enough" and a duet with her aunt, Patsy Lynn Russell (formerly of '90s Reprise Records duo The Lynns), on "Coal Miner's Daughter." Tayla is currently touring with Tre Twitty (grandson of Conway Twity), and the two are working on a joint album and have a podcast in the works.
Johnson County, KYwymt.com

Loretta Lynn Homeplace tours continue in Butcher Hollow

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tours at country music legend Loretta Lynn’s homeplace are back open after being closed last year due to the pandemic. ”My favorite thing was that her niece gave the tour,” said Dan Zoeller from Louisville. “So, she had a lot of insight into the family and she could tell some stories.”
