Air Quality Alert issued for Central Douglas County, Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Douglas County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert until Monday Morning. * WHAT...High concentration of smoke particulates from the Jack and Bootleg fires. * WHERE...Lake, Klamath, eastern Jackson and eastern Douglas Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 am Monday. * IMPACTS...Smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk to adverse health effects include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Things you can do to protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: * Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. * Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. * Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. * Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. * If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare providers advice. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq

