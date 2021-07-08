Heat Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Moderate heat risk with has as hot as 103 and lows as warm as 60 degrees.. * WHERE...The valleys of Josephine and Curry County including the Illinois Valley. * WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr