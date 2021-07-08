Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 18:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 602 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Beverly, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marietta, Lowell, Macksburg, Lower Salem and Devola. This includes Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 17. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov
