Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Early, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Early; Randolph SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DOUGHERTY...SOUTHEASTERN CLAY SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL...SOUTHERN LEE NORTHERN BAKER...CALHOUN...NORTHEASTERN EARLY...SOUTHERN TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA AND NORTHWESTERN WORTH COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA UNTIL 615 PM EDT At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Shellman to near Morgan to Edison to 8 miles northwest of Blakely. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Newton, Morgan, Albany, Dawson, Leesburg, Putney, Edison, Arlington, Shellman, Baconton, Leary, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Sasser, Bellville, Bluffton, Iveys Mill and Stocks.