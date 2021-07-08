Cancel
Moment dad tackles ‘sex offender’ after creep climbed into five-year-old daughter’s bedroom and exposed himself

By M.L. Nestel
The US Sun
A SEX offender was duct-taped into submission by the dad of a five-year-old girl after the invader allegedly climbed into her bedroom window and fondled himself while telling her he "loved" her.

Daniel Diaz, 39, was caught in the act of crawling into the Charles Street home in Patterson, California at around 5am on Tuesday.

A father and mother force a convicted sex offender intruder who had allegedly broke into their daughter's bedroom Credit: CBS 13

The dad caught up just at Diaz had managed to reach the helpless toddler's room in the back of the home - leading to a brawl caught on tape.

“He was in the living room window trying to peek in and he was grabbing his private parts and just looking around," the girl’s mother Martha Zepeda told CBS Sacramento in Spanish with her older daughter, Ceci Ramirez, translating.

The grandmother woke and managed to roust the daughter’s father awake.

He charged at Diaz, and at first gave him a verbal warning to leave or he warned he'd call the police.

Diaz allegedly invaded the home early Tuesday morning before the father and mother forced him outside and pinned him to the ground with duct-tape Credit: CBS 13
Diaz allegedly ignored a verbal warning to leave the home before returning and breaking into the toddler's bedroom window, causing her to wake up in terror Credit: CBS 13

But Diaz apparently ignored him.

"That's when they heard a giant, loud noise and that's when her husband went to go check," Martha explained to the outlet.

The girl’s father found Diaz disregarded his protestations and this time removed the window screen and flicked the lights on.

"The man turned on the lights and that's when my sister woke up and she got scared," Ramirez explained.

The irate dad then dragged Diaz out of the home, but this time he was seen wrestling the man to the ground and that’s when the mother and father duct-taped the alleged pervert.

The quick-acting sister dialed the cops who arrived after around 15 minutes and relieved Diaz who had been pinning the man on the ground.

"I was pretty scared because I thought the man would've taken and kidnapped her," the girl’s sister told the television outlet.

Daniel Diaz hails from Los Banos is listed on the sex offender registry after being convicted in 2009 of "assault with intent to commit rape."

Diaz was freed from prison in 2018 back in 2018 and is currently listed as “incarcerated.”

The Zepeda family noticed the man was wearing an ankle bracelet on his leg, according to ABC 10.

Diaz was hauled away to Stanislaus County Jail and slapped with suspicion of home invasion, peeping and prowling, burglary, and child abuse charges, jail records show.

He's been remanded with a bail set at $150,000.

